Milwaukee squares off against Oakland in Horizon League Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-17, 12-9 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (21-10, 14-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Oakland.

The Panthers have gone 14-6 against Horizon League opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Milwaukee is the Horizon League leader with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.0.

The Golden Grizzlies’ record in Horizon League action is 12-9. Oakland ranks third in the Horizon League allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Milwaukee’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Panthers. Stillwell is averaging 11.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

