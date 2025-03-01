Miller has 21 as Portland State beats Montana 79-76 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 21 points as Portland State beat Montana 79-76 in overtime on Saturday…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 21 points as Portland State beat Montana 79-76 in overtime on Saturday to end the Grizzlies’ 10-game winning streak.

Miller added 11 rebounds for the Vikings (18-12, 10-7 Big Sky Conference). Qiant Myers scored 19 points and added five assists. Isaiah Johnson had 13 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies (21-9, 14-3) were led by Money Williams, who posted a career-high 36 points. Te’Jon Sawyer added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Montana. Malik Moore had eight points.

On Monday, Portland State hosts Sacramento State and Montana hosts Eastern Washington in regular-season finales.

