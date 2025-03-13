Middle Tennessee plays in CUSA Tournament against the Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-11, 9-9 CUSA) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (21-10, 12-6 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-11, 9-9 CUSA) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (21-10, 12-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Louisiana Tech in the CUSA Tournament.

The Blue Raiders are 12-6 against CUSA opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 9-9 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Louisiana Tech won 85-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Sean Newman Jr. led Louisiana Tech with 23 points, and Jestin Porter led Middle Tennessee with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Porter is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kaden Cooper is averaging 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Al Green is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

