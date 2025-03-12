Middle Tennessee plays in CUSA Tournament against the Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (13-17, 8-11 CUSA) vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders (24-7, 16-2 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-17, 8-11 CUSA) vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders (24-7, 16-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Kennesaw State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Raiders have gone 16-2 against CUSA teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee has a 21-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls’ record in CUSA action is 8-11.

Middle Tennessee scores 64.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 64.2 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 11.2 more points per game (62.8) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (51.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raiders won 76-43 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Ta’Mia Scott led the Raiders with 24 points, and Keyarah Berry led the Owls with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Gregory is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.5 points and two steals. Scott is shooting 50.7% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

Prencis Harden is averaging 15.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Owls. Carly Hooks is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 61.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.