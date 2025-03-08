Middle Tennessee closes out Conference USA regular season with 78-56 romp over Florida International

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 15 points to help Middle Tennessee close out the Conference USA regular season…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 15 points to help Middle Tennessee close out the Conference USA regular season with a 78-56 romp over Florida International on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders (21-10, 12-6) earn the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will play No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Huntsville, Ala. The Panthers (9-22, 3-15) are the 10 seed and will play No. 7 seed Western Kentucky in the first round on Tuesday.

Weston added five rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Kamari Lands scored 13 on 5-for-6 shooting with three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Jestin Porter scored 12.

The Panthers were led by Jayden Brewer with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ashton Williamson had 14 points and Dashon Gittens scored eight.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 17:25 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-20 at halftime, with Weston racking up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.