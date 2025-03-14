Middle Tennesse edges Louisiana Tech 77-75 in 2OT in Conference USA Tournament quarterfinal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 20 points, and Essam Mostafa scored the winner with 16 seconds left in…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 20 points, and Essam Mostafa scored the winner with 16 seconds left in the second overtime to rally Middle Tennessee to a 77-75 victory over Louisiana Tech in a quarterfinal of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night.

Mostafa grabbed the ball and scored off AL Green’s block of a shot by Porter for the third-seeded Blue Raiders (22-10). Sean Newman Jr. and Green missed shots in the final five seconds for the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (20-12).

Middle Tennessee will play No. 2 seed Jacksonville State in a Friday semifinal. Top seed Liberty will play fourth-seeded Kennesaw State in the other semifinal.

Green scored on a layup with 32 seconds left to force overtime tied at 62. He made two free throws with 21 seconds left to force a second extra period tied at 66.

Porter went 8 of 17 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Blue Raiders. Jlynn Counter had 16 points and five assists. Torey Alston scored 11.

Green finished with 28 points and nine rebounds to pace Louisiana Tech. Amaree Abram added 13 points and Newman scored 10 points with seven assists.

