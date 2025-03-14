Michigan Wolverines play in Big Ten Tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers (22-10, 14-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Boilermakers (22-10, 14-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 20 Purdue.

The Wolverines have gone 14-6 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Boilermakers are 14-7 against Big Ten teams. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Michigan makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Purdue scores 6.6 more points per game (78.2) than Michigan gives up (71.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wolverines won 75-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Danny Wolf led the Wolverines with 15 points, and Braden Smith led the Boilermakers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolverines. Wolf is averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.