Michigan State takes on Harvard in first round of NCAA Tournament

Harvard Crimson (24-4, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces Harvard in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 11-8, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 3.3.

The Crimson’s record in Ivy League play is 13-3. Harvard ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Michigan State averages 79.5 points, 27.0 more per game than the 52.5 Harvard gives up. Harvard scores 5.4 more points per game (69.4) than Michigan State allows (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanslooten is scoring 15.4 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Elena Rodriguez is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Crimson. Harmoni Turner is averaging 22.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Crimson: 9-1, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.