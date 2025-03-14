Michigan State Spartans take on the Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Tournament

Oregon Ducks (24-8, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (26-5, 17-3 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Oregon Ducks (24-8, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (26-5, 17-3 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan State takes on No. 23 Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 17-3, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State is eighth in college basketball with 36.9 rebounds led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 7.8.

The Ducks are 13-8 in Big Ten play. Oregon averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Michigan State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 9.6 more points per game (76.6) than Michigan State allows to opponents (67.0).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Michigan State won 86-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Jase Richardson led Michigan State with 29 points, and Jackson Shelstad led Oregon with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Richardson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Ducks. Shelstad is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

