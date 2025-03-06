Michigan State Spartans take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan State plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Iowa.

The Spartans are 11-7 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Michigan State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 19-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten action is 11-8. Iowa ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Michigan State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 11.2 more points per game (74.8) than Michigan State allows to opponents (63.6).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is averaging 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Spartans. Grace Vanslooten is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lucy Olsen is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Hawkeyes. Sydney Affolter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

