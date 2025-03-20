Michigan State Spartans play Bryant Bulldogs in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (23-11, 17-2 America East) vs. Michigan State Spartans (27-6, 18-4 Big Ten) Cleveland; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Bryant Bulldogs (23-11, 17-2 America East) vs. Michigan State Spartans (27-6, 18-4 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -17.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State squares off against Bryant in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 18-4, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Michigan State is the leader in the Big Ten with 16.2 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 17-2 in America East play. Bryant ranks sixth in the America East giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Michigan State scores 78.2 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.9 Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Earl Timberlake is shooting 56.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

