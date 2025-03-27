Michigan State Spartans and Ole Miss Rebels meet in Sweet 16

Ole Miss Rebels (24-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (29-6, 18-4 Big Ten) Atlanta; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Ole Miss Rebels (24-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (29-6, 18-4 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State takes on Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten play is 18-4, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Michigan State has a 26-6 record against teams above .500.

The Rebels’ record in SEC play is 11-9. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Michigan State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.7 points for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.