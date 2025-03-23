Michigan State seeks next step in March Madness second round vs. N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Michigan State players embrace a good challenge and that’s bound to be what the Spartans encounter…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Michigan State players embrace a good challenge and that’s bound to be what the Spartans encounter as they attempt to keep their season going.

Seeking to advance past the NCAA Tournament’s second round for the first time since 2009, the Spartans take on N.C. State in Monday’s game.

“The opportunity in front of us, I think that’s what you’re always working for is opportunities and creating new opportunities,” Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick said. “That’s what we have in front of us.”

Second-seeded N.C. State (27-6) hasn’t lost an NCAA Tournament game in its home city in 42 years. Seventh-seeded Michigan State (22-9) hasn’t won back-to-back games since January.

“No one wants to just walk their way through the tournament,” Michigan State guard Nyla Hampton said. “You want to earn everything you get.”

The Wolfpack are 17-0 at home this season. N.C. State reached the Final Four a year ago, so there are plenty of potential obstacles for the Spartans.

They rely on defense. They’ve set the program record for steals with 384.

“Road experience in the Big Ten, we play in front of sold-out crowds and packed environments and loud and all the things that make women’s basketball so fun and at the platform it’s on right now,” Fralick said. “… This place is going to be rocking. It’s going to be loud.”

The Wolfpack will be challenged as well, especially with Michigan State often using a pair of post players. N.C. State is a guard-dominated team.

“With us being young inside, that’s going to be a concern,” said N.C. State coach Wes Moore, who has directed the Wolfpack to the Sweet 16 five times.

N.C. State’s guard-heavy lineup can rack up points, led by Aziaha James (17.8 points per game), Zoe Brooks (14.4), Saniya Rivers (11.8) and Madison Hayes (10.8).

It will be the last home game for seniors James, Rivers and Hayes.

“I try not to think about it too much like this is my last time being in here,” Hayes said. “But just worry more about the game, and then after we can have the emotional piece.”

Same faces, different places

Fralick and Moore have been on opposite sides before, but as a player and a coach.

“The basketball world becomes small pretty fast,” Fralick said.

Fralick was a Davidson player at a time when Moore was Chattanooga’s coach. So they had meetings in the Southern Conference.

Fralick couldn’t recall much success.

“They won the league every year I was there,” Fralick said.

She was Robyn Flewelling back then before she married.

“It kind of slipped my mind, but then when I thought about it, because obviously her last name has changed,” Moore said. “It’s a great accomplishment for her to be at a Power 4 school like Michigan State, and she’s done a heck of a job with it.”

Early tip

The assigned noon tip-off time for Monday’s game has taken many fans by surprise. Regular daytime classes will be taking place on campus during the game.

Moore acknowledged that it will be an inconvenience for many fans. He tried to put a positive spin on the situation with his team, noting the Wolfpack held morning practices during the season’s first semester.

“Maybe I’m not sexy enough, so they didn’t want me in prime time,” Moore said.

