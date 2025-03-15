Michigan State plays Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin Badgers (25-8, 15-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (27-5, 18-3 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Wisconsin Badgers (25-8, 15-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (27-5, 18-3 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan State takes on No. 18 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 18-3, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Michigan State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten action is 15-7. Wisconsin ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Michigan State scores 78.3 points, 7.6 more per game than the 70.7 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin scores 13.7 more points per game (80.6) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (66.9).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Michigan State won 71-62 in the last matchup on March 2. Jaden Akins led Michigan State with 19 points, and John Blackwell led Wisconsin with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

John Tonje is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

