Michigan and Iowa State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (23-11, 13-7 Big 12) vs. Michigan Wolverines (22-10, 13-8 Big Ten) South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 11:30 a.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (23-11, 13-7 Big 12) vs. Michigan Wolverines (22-10, 13-8 Big Ten)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Iowa State.

The Wolverines have gone 13-8 against Big Ten opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 15.9 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.3.

The Cyclones are 13-7 against Big 12 teams. Iowa State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Iowa State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sydney Harris is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 7.7 points. Audi Crooks is averaging 24.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.