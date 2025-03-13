Miami (OH) RedHawks play the Eastern Michigan Eagles in MAC Tournament

Eastern Michigan Eagles (16-15, 9-9 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (23-8, 14-4 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (16-15, 9-9 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (23-8, 14-4 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) and Eastern Michigan square off in the MAC Tournament.

The RedHawks have gone 14-4 against MAC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Miami (OH) scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 9-9 against MAC teams. Eastern Michigan has an 8-10 record against opponents over .500.

Miami (OH) averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Eastern Michigan won 76-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Da’Sean Nelson led Eastern Michigan with 25 points, and Eian Elmer led Miami (OH) with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the RedHawks. Elmer is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games.

Jalen Terry is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

