Miami (OH) hosts Ball State following Hill’s 21-point game

Ball State Cardinals (14-16, 7-10 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (22-8, 13-4 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Ball State Cardinals (14-16, 7-10 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (22-8, 13-4 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Miami (OH) after Jermahri Hill scored 21 points in Ball State’s 69-67 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The RedHawks are 14-1 on their home court. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 16.3 assists per game led by Peter Suder averaging 3.7.

The Cardinals are 7-10 in conference play. Ball State is fifth in the MAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 7.6.

Miami (OH) averages 81.1 points, 7.1 more per game than the 74.0 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Hill is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Cardinals. Mickey Pearson Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.