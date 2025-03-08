Miami (FL) faces NC State following Cleveland’s 29-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (12-18, 5-14 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-24, 2-17 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

NC State Wolfpack (12-18, 5-14 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-24, 2-17 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts NC State after Matthew Cleveland scored 29 points in Miami (FL)’s 89-74 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes are 6-10 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack have gone 5-14 against ACC opponents. NC State is 1-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (FL) scores 74.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 70.4 NC State gives up. NC State’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (49.9%).

The Hurricanes and Wolfpack meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 10.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 71.7% over the past 10 games.

Marcus Hill is averaging 11.6 points for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

