Metheny scores 24, Liberty beats Kennesaw State 81-79 in Conference USA semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 24 points and Liberty beat Kennesaw State 81-79 on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.

The Flames secured a spot in a conference title game for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Metheny went 8 of 14 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Flames (27-6). Colin Porter added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Taelon Peter shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Owls (19-14) were led in scoring by Adrian Wooley, who finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Braedan Lue added 14 points, two steals and two blocks. Simeon Cottle also had 13 points.

Metheny scored eight points in the first half and Liberty went into the break trailing 40-31. Metheny scored 16 points in the second half.

