Merrimack wins 66-62 in OT against Sacred Heart in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Matt Becht scored 21 points and Merrimack took down Sacred Heart 66-62 in overtime on Wednesday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Second-seeded Merrimack will play either Mount St. Mary’s or Marist in the semifinals on Friday. Mount St. Mary’s and Marist play their quarterfinal on Thursday.

Becht also had four steals for the Warriors (18-14). Savage scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 13 from 3-point range and added six rebounds. Adam Clark finished with 14 points.

Amiri Stewart finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers (15-18). Nyle Ralph-Beyer added 15 points for Sacred Heart. Anquan Hill also put up 14 points, 21 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Bryan Etumnu scored 10 points in the first half for Merrimack, which led 32-28 at halftime. Merrimack was outscored by four points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied at 59. Savage scored three overtime points while shooting 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

