Merrimack visits Marist after Clark’s 20-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (16-14, 13-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (20-7, 13-5 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (16-14, 13-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (20-7, 13-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Marist after Adam Clark scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 73-63 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Red Foxes have gone 11-3 in home games. Marist is sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Jaden Daughtry paces the Red Foxes with 6.2 boards.

The Warriors are 13-6 in conference games. Merrimack is 7-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marist scores 67.3 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 64.9 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Lewis is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Clark is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Bryan Etumnu is averaging 10.0 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.