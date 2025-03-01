Meredith leads Northern Kentucky against Oakland after 21-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-20, 7-12 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-20, 6-13 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-20, 7-12 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-20, 6-13 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Oakland after Mya Meredith scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-75 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-7 in home games. Oakland is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Norse are 7-12 in conference play. Northern Kentucky gives up 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Oakland averages 59.5 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 69.7 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 65.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 71.5 Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Norse face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Maddy Skorupski is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Macey Blevins is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Norse. Halle Idowu is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

