Men’s NCAA Automatic Bids

SIU Edwardsville, Ohio Valley
Omaha, Summit League
Lipscomb, Atlantic Sun
High Point, Big South
Drake, Missouri Valley
Wofford, Southern
Troy, Sun Belt
Robert Morris, Horizon
UNC-Wilmington, Coastal Athletic
St. Francis (Pa.), Northeastern
Gonzaga, WCC
Montana, Big Sky
American U., Patriot League
McNeese St., Southland
Bryant, America East
Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic
Colorado St., Mountain West
Houston, Big 12
St. John’s, Big East
Akron, Mid-American
Mount St. Mary’s, Metro Atlantic Athletic
Duke, Atlantic Coast
Liberty, Conference USA
Alabama St., Southwestern Athletic
UC San Diego, Big West
Grand Canyon, Western Athletic
Yale, Ivy League
Virginia Commonwealth University, Atlantic 10
Florida, Southeastern
Michigan, Big Ten
Memphis, American Athletic
