Men’s NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 16, 2025, 1:59 AM

SIU Edwardsville, Ohio Valley

Omaha, Summit League

Lipscomb, Atlantic Sun

High Point, Big South

Drake, Missouri Valley

Wofford, Southern

Troy, Sun Belt

Robert Morris, Horizon

UNC-Wilmington, Coastal Athletic

St. Francis (Pa.), Northeastern

Gonzaga, WCC

Montana, Big Sky

American U., Patriot League

McNeese St., Southland

Bryant, America East

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic

Colorado St., Mountain West

Houston, Big 12

St. John’s, Big East

Akron, Mid-American

Mount St. Mary’s, Metro Atlantic Athletic

Duke, Atlantic Coast

Liberty, Conference USA

Alabama St., Southwestern Athletic

UC San Diego, Big West

Grand Canyon, Western Athletic

