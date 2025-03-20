Memphis Tigers play the Colorado State Rams in first round of NCAA Tournament

Colorado State Rams (25-9, 19-4 MWC) vs. Memphis Tigers (29-5, 19-2 AAC) Seattle; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (25-9, 19-4 MWC) vs. Memphis Tigers (29-5, 19-2 AAC)

Seattle; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis and Colorado State play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers are 19-2 against AAC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks sixth in the AAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 4.6.

The Rams are 19-4 against MWC teams. Colorado State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Memphis’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 75.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 73.2 Memphis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nique Clifford is scoring 19.0 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.