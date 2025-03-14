Memphis meets Wichita State in AAC Tournament

Wichita State Shockers (19-13, 9-10 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (26-5, 16-2 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Wichita State Shockers (19-13, 9-10 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (26-5, 16-2 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis and Wichita State meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in AAC play is 16-2, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Memphis is fourth in the AAC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 10.6.

The Shockers are 9-10 in AAC play. Wichita State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Memphis’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Wichita State won 84-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Quincy Ballard led Wichita State with 19 points, and Tyrese Hunter led Memphis with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Dainja is averaging 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 66.1% over the past 10 games.

Xavier Bell is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Shockers. A.J McGinnis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Shockers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.