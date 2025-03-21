Memphis and Colorado State meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Colorado State Rams (25-9, 19-4 MWC) vs. Memphis Tigers (29-5, 19-2 AAC) Seattle; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (25-9, 19-4 MWC) vs. Memphis Tigers (29-5, 19-2 AAC)

Seattle; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Colorado State.

The Tigers’ record in AAC games is 19-2, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Memphis scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Rams are 19-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Memphis scores 80.1 points, 13.0 more per game than the 67.1 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. PJ Haggerty is shooting 42.8% and averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nique Clifford is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 19 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Kyan Evans is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

