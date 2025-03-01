Meadow scores 22, Degenhart has double-double; Boise St. ends on a 10-2 run to beat Fresno St. 66-61

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Meadow scored 22 points, Tyson Degenhart had a double-double and Boise State beat Fresno State…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Meadow scored 22 points, Tyson Degenhart had a double-double and Boise State beat Fresno State 66-61 on Saturday.

Zaon Collins’ layup gave Fresno State a 57-56 lead with about five minutes left before the Broncos ended the game on a 10-2 surge. Meadow and Emmanuel Ugbo each scored four points during the stretch.

Meadow added six rebounds for the Broncos (21-8, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Degenhart scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas finished with 10 points.

Jasir Tremble led the Bulldogs (5-24, 1-17) with 19 points. Brian Amuneke added 17 points. Collins had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 11th straight.

Meadow scored 12 points in the first half for Boise State, who led 27-26 at halftime.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Boise State visits Air Force and Fresno State hosts Wyoming.

