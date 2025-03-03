Meadow leads Boise State against Air Force after 22-point outing

Boise State Broncos (21-8, 13-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (4-25, 1-17 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (21-8, 13-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (4-25, 1-17 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Air Force after Andrew Meadow scored 22 points in Boise State’s 66-61 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons are 3-12 in home games. Air Force is 2-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Broncos have gone 13-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

Air Force averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 48.1% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

