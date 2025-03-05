McQueen scores 17, Moore 14 as Clemson defeats Stanford women 63-46 in first round of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Loyal McQueen scored 17 points, Mia Moore made four 3s and added 14 points and Clemson…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Loyal McQueen scored 17 points, Mia Moore made four 3s and added 14 points and Clemson defeated Stanford 63-46 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night.

The 14-seed Tigers (14-16) will take on six-seed Louisville in Thursday’s second round. Clemson lost to the Cardinals 78-52 on Feb. 27. For the 11th-seeded Cardinal (16-14), the loss in all likelihood ends their run of 36 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Anya Poole added 12 points for the Tigers, who shot 44% and made 8 of 17 3-pointers. Clemson set a single-season program record with 220 made 3s.

Courtney Ogden was the only Stanford player in double figures with 13 points. The Cardinal shot just 31%. Nunu Agara, the Cardinal’s leading scorer and rebounder, returned to action after returning from an injury suffered Feb. 6 against Notre Dame that limited her to one brief appearance since. She scored eight points in 17 minutes. The 46 points were the fewest scored by Stanford this season.

After a first half when neither team made a 3-pointer, Clemson hit five and Stanford three in the third quarter with the Tigers extending an 11-point halftime lead to 18. The Cardinal had cut the lead to seven then Clemson hit four straight from the arc, including Moore’s second and third of the quarter.

Clemson led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

Stanford led 6-0 before McQueen scored nine in the first quarter for an 11-10 lead. Poole had eight points in the second quarter when the Tigers outscored Stanford by 16-6 to lead 27-16 at halftime. The Cardinal shot just 23% and had 10 turnovers.

