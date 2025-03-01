McQueen leads Detroit Mercy against IU Indianapolis after 23-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-13, 8-11 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-20, 7-12 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-13, 8-11 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-20, 7-12 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits IU Indianapolis after Aaliyah McQueen scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-75 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars have gone 5-6 in home games. IU Indianapolis is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 8-11 in conference matchups. Detroit Mercy is fourth in the Horizon scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by McQueen averaging 6.0.

IU Indianapolis scores 63.3 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 69.3 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 63.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 71.2 IU Indianapolis allows.

The Jaguars and Titans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging 5.8 points for the Jaguars. Katie Davidson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

McQueen is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.