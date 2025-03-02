McNeese visits SFA, looks for 25th victory of season

McNeese Cowboys (24-6, 18-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-12 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowboys (24-6, 18-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-12 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Cowboys visit the SFA.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-7 in home games. SFA is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowboys are 18-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland with 14.2 assists per game led by Quadir Copeland averaging 4.4.

SFA scores 66.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 64.4 McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals. Keon Thompson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.