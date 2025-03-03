McNeese beats Stephen F. Austin 95-64 to wrap up Southland Conference regular-season title

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 22 points and McNeese cruised past Stephen F. Austin 95-64 on Monday night,…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 22 points and McNeese cruised past Stephen F. Austin 95-64 on Monday night, upping its win streak to nine in claiming the Southland Conference regular-season title.

McNeese earns the top seed and will host the conference tournament at Legacy Center in Lake Charles, La. The top four in the eight-team event have a bye into Monday’s quarterfinals. Seeds five through eight play first-round games on Sunday.

Parker also had six rebounds for the Cowboys (25-6, 19-1). Joe Charles added 15 points and nine rebounds. DJ Richards finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 14.

Keon Thompson led the Lumberjacks (14-17, 7-13) with 15 points. Kyle Hayman added 11 points and five assists.

