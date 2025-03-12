McKeithan scores 30, La Salle takes down UMass in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament 78-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey McKeithan’s 30 points led No. 14 seed La Salle over 11th-seeded Massachusetts 78-71 on Wednesday in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey McKeithan’s 30 points led No. 14 seed La Salle over 11th-seeded Massachusetts 78-71 on Wednesday in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

La Salle (14-18) will play sixth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (20-11) in the second round on Thursday.

McKeithan shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 11 from the line for the Explorers. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 12 points while shooting 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Deuce Jones had 10 points. The victory broke an eight-game skid for the Explorers.

The Minutemen (12-20) were led by Daniel Rivera, who posted 22 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. UMass also got 18 points from Jaylen Curry. Rahsool Diggins had 12 points.

La Salle led UMass at the half, 39-30, with McKeithan (14 points) its high scorer before the break. McKeithan scored 16 points in the second half.

