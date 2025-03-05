McHenry, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers host the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers (9-20, 3-13 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-13, 7-9 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (9-20, 3-13 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-13, 7-9 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Florida International in a matchup of CUSA teams.

The Hilltoppers are 12-4 on their home court. Western Kentucky is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-13 in CUSA play. Florida International has a 4-17 record against opponents above .500.

Western Kentucky’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.3 points and 1.5 steals. Jayden Brewer is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.