McGlockton, Vanderbilt Commodores square off against the Georgia Bulldogs

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin and Vanderbilt visit Asa Newell and Georgia in SEC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-3 in home games. Georgia is eighth in the SEC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Newell averaging 3.1.

The Commodores are 8-9 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Georgia is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Tyler Nickel is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.5 points. Jason Edwards is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

