McGill, Florida Gators to host McDermott and the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-16, 12-10 MVC) at Florida Gators (16-17, 7-12 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-16, 12-10 MVC) at Florida Gators (16-17, 7-12 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida and Northern Iowa play in non-conference action.

Florida is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 5.7.

Florida scores 74.9 points, 5.9 more per game than the 69.0 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 74.2 points per game, 2.9 more than the 71.3 Florida gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maya McDermott is averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Emerson Green is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.