McGhee scores 27 in UAB’s 89-80 win over Florida Atlantic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ja’Borri McGhee’s career-high 27 points helped UAB defeat Florida Atlantic 89-80 on Thursday night.

UAB (20-10, 13-4 American Athletic Conference) has won 20-plus games in five straight seasons for the first time in program history.

McGhee shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Blazers. Alejandro scored 18 points, shooting 8 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Yaxel Lendeborg shot 5 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Owls (16-14, 9-8) were led by Matas Vokietaitis, who posted 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Kaleb Glenn added 16 points for Florida Atlantic. Baba finished with 13 points, four assists and two blocks.

McGhee scored 11 points in the first half and UAB went into the break trailing 42-38. McGhee’s 16-point second half helped UAB finish off the nine-point victory.

These two teams both play Sunday. UAB visits Tulane and Florida Atlantic hosts East Carolina.

