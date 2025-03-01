McCully leads Southeast Missouri State against Eastern Illinois after 24-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-22, 4-15 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (17-11, 14-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-22, 4-15 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (17-11, 14-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Eastern Illinois after Lexi McCully scored 24 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 71-66 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 12-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois ranks fourth in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Kiyley Flowers averaging 4.2.

The Redhawks are 4-15 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Illinois averages 61.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.5 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 61.8 points per game, 1.1 more than the 60.7 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Redhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is averaging 17.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Redhawks. McCully is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 57.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

