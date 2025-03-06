Mbengue, UTEP Miners square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14, 5-11 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-17, 3-13 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14, 5-11 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-17, 3-13 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deborah Ogayemi and Sam Houston take on Ndack Mbengue and UTEP in CUSA action.

The Miners are 7-7 on their home court. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.2.

The Bearkats are 5-11 against conference opponents. Sam Houston is sixth in the CUSA with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Ogayemi averaging 7.4.

UTEP averages 60.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 62.8 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

The Miners and Bearkats meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delma Zita is averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ogayemi is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 54.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.