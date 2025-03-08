Maughmer, Peter score 21 as Liberty takes down Western Kentucky 90-61 to win Conference USA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jay Maughmer and Taelon Peter both had 21 points in Liberty’s 90-61 win against Western…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jay Maughmer and Taelon Peter both had 21 points in Liberty’s 90-61 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday that clinched the regular-season Conference USA title for the Flames.

Maughmer also contributed 15 rebounds and six assists for the Flames (25-6, 13-5 Conference USA). Peter added nine rebounds. Brett Decker Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Khristian Lander led the Hilltoppers (17-14, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Don McHenry added 14 points for Western Kentucky. Jalen Jackson finished with eight points.

The C-USA tournament starts on Wednesday in Huntsville, Alabama.

