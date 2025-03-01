Martin leads Southeast Missouri State against Eastern Illinois after 31-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-10, 15-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-19, 7-12 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-10, 15-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-19, 7-12 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Eastern Illinois after Rob Martin scored 31 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 83-68 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers have gone 6-7 at home. Eastern Illinois is 7-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks have gone 15-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks second in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Martin averaging 4.6.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Eastern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Artese Stapleton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Redhawks. Martin is averaging 19.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

