Marshall plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (14-18, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (19-12, 12-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (14-18, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (19-12, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall and Georgia State meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Thundering Herd’s record in Sun Belt play is 12-6, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Nate Martin paces the Thundering Herd with 8.1 boards.

The Panthers’ record in Sun Belt games is 9-10. Georgia State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas McMullen averaging 6.5.

Marshall’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.9 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 75.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 71.4 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.6 points. Dezayne Mingo is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Toneari Lane is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.1 points. Cesare Edwards is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.