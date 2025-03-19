Marquette visits Drake after Dinnebier’s 45-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-10, 12-7 Big East) at Drake Bulldogs (22-11, 16-6 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-10, 12-7 Big East) at Drake Bulldogs (22-11, 16-6 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Marquette after Katie Dinnebier scored 45 points in Drake’s 96-90 loss to the Murray State Racers.

Drake leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 36.3 boards. Anna Miller paces the Bulldogs with 8.7 rebounds.

Marquette has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drake makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Marquette averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 23.4 points, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Courtney Becker is averaging 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Skylar Forbes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Halley Vice is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

