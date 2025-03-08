Marquette meets Villanova in Big East Tournament

Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 11-7 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9, 12-6 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 11-7 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9, 12-6 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Villanova in the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East play is 12-6, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Marquette is third in the Big East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against Big East teams. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Denae Carter averaging 4.6.

Marquette is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Lee Volker is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 60.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

