Marmolejos and Lamar defeat Nicholls State in Southland Conference Tournament 58-55

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 17 points and Adam Hamilton sealed it with a layup with 44 seconds remaining and Lamar rallied to beat Nicholls State 58-55 on Tuesday in a Southland Conference Tournament semifinal game.

Second-seeded Lamar (20-12) faces top-seed McNeese in the championship game on Wednesday.

Marmolejos also contributed five steals for the Cardinals. Danquez Dawsey scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Robert Brown III finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Colonels (20-13). Nicholls State also got 14 points and three steals from Jaylen Searles.

Marmolejos scored seven points in the first half and Lamar went into the break trailing 33-28. Marmolejos scored 10 points in the second half.

