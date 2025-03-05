Marist visits Merrimack following Tarul’s 20-point showing

Marist Red Foxes (16-12, 11-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-16, 8-11 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (16-12, 11-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-16, 8-11 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Merrimack after Lexie Tarul scored 20 points in Marist’s 63-61 victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Warriors have gone 9-3 at home. Merrimack is second in the MAAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 2.0.

The Red Foxes are 11-7 in conference matchups. Marist is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Merrimack’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Marist allows. Marist’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The Warriors and Red Foxes meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman is averaging 9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Thalia Shepard is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Lee is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Red Foxes. Tarul is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

