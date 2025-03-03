Manon leads Vanderbilt against Arkansas after 23-point showing

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-12, 6-10 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 8-8 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-12, 6-10 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Arkansas after Chris Manon scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 97-93 overtime win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Commodores are 14-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 6-10 in conference matchups. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Adou Thiero averaging 8.7.

Vanderbilt averages 80.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 69.9 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 10 points and 4.6 assists for the Commodores. Jason Edwards is averaging 17.0 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

Thiero is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.