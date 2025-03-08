Manhattan visits Siena following Jackson’s 20-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (14-14, 8-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-11, 14-5 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (14-14, 8-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-11, 14-5 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Manhattan after Ahniysha Jackson scored 20 points in Siena’s 62-49 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Saints have gone 10-4 at home. Siena is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Jaspers are 8-11 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Siena’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

The Saints and Jaspers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Jackson is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 10.9 points and 4.7 assists. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

