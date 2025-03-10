Manhattan Jaspers and Canisius Golden Griffins meet in MAAC Tournament

Canisius Golden Griffins (10-20, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (15-14, 9-11 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Canisius Golden Griffins (10-20, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (15-14, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Canisius in the MAAC Tournament.

The Jaspers are 9-11 against MAAC opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. Manhattan scores 62.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Golden Griffins’ record in MAAC games is 9-11. Canisius is ninth in the MAAC scoring 24.1 points per game in the paint led by Jaela Johnson averaging 10.0.

Manhattan is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 38.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Mary Copple is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

